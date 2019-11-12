Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Wheat Ridge woman hoping to send thousands of holiday cards to troops overseas has reached her fundraising goal. When CBS4’s Jeff Todd spoke with 77-year-old Marlys Halbeisen Monday, she had 18,000 cards ready to be mailed.
But first, she needed $1,700 to get them to a nonprofit in Washington, D.C. that would then send the cards to troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
According to her Facebook page, Marlys has raised the $1,700 needed to pay for postage.
In a post Tuesday, Marlys’s daughter-in-law said, “It truly has been a wonderful experience to see the generosity in people over the last, not even, 24 hours.”
The post said there will be an update Wednesday about the next step of the journey to get the 600 pounds of cards overseas.
