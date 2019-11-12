  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Loveland News

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– One woman was killed and an officer injured in a shootout with Loveland police. The shooting happened Monday night after officers were called to a home to investigate a possible homicide.

Loveland officer-involved shooting

Police in Loveland investigate an officer-involved shooting on Cuchara Court. (credit: CBS)

Officers rushed to a home in the 3300 block of Cuchara Court about 8:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, members of the SWAT team entered the home and found an adult female suspect in the homicide investigation.

Loveland officer-involved shooting

(credit: CBS)

The suspect was struck during an exchange of gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. One officer was injured, evaluated and cleared by paramedics.

Loveland officer-involved shooting

(credit: CBS)

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigating agency. The suspect has not been identified.

Loveland officer-involved shooting

(credit: CBS)

Comments