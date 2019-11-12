Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– One woman was killed and an officer injured in a shootout with Loveland police. The shooting happened Monday night after officers were called to a home to investigate a possible homicide.
Officers rushed to a home in the 3300 block of Cuchara Court about 8:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, members of the SWAT team entered the home and found an adult female suspect in the homicide investigation.
The suspect was struck during an exchange of gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. One officer was injured, evaluated and cleared by paramedics.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigating agency. The suspect has not been identified.
You must log in to post a comment.