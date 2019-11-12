Comments
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Legacy High School in Broomfield was placed on lockout status Tuesday morning during a threat investigation. The threat against the school was made with an anonymous phone call.
Per @Adams12 administration officials at Legacy HS
received anonymous phone calls this morning making threats towards the school. The school immediately contacted us & district security, and began investigating the origin of the calls.
— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) November 12, 2019
Broomfield police dispatched an increased presence to the school, located at 2701 W 136th Ave. All students and staff are safe inside the school.
