BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Legacy High School in Broomfield was placed on lockout status Tuesday morning during a threat investigation. The threat against the school was made with an anonymous phone call.

Broomfield police dispatched an increased presence to the school, located at 2701 W 136th Ave. All students and staff are safe inside the school.

