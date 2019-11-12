  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Kroger, TrueCar


(CBS4) – King Soopers and City Markets have formed a new partnership to sell cars. Its parent company, Kroger, will team up with TrueCar to create an auto buying program.

The program reportedly will allow customers see what others are paying for new and used cars.

The online service uses your King Soopers account information.

LINK: Kroger Auto

