GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – Glendale police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot several times inside his car earlier this month. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Carlos Ramirez-Rivera.
The Denver Fire Department was called to a report of an injury accident around 2:47 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. When they arrived to the scene, they found the victim dead inside a car in the 900 block of South Birth Street.
Investigators determined the shooting happened around the corner in the 4300 block of East Kentucky Avenue, not far from South Colorado Boulevard.
Officers have not commented on a motive for the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at (303) 759-1511.
