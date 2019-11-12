Filed Under:Denver Police Department, VooDoo Doughnut

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a child. The alleged assault happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Voodoo Doughnut located at 98 South Broadway Street.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the man accused of sexually assaulting a child at the Voodoo Doughnut on S. Broadway St. in Denver. (credit: Denver Police Department)

The suspect is between 22-29 years old with a dark brown complexion wearing dark clothing and carrying a skateboard. He is about 5’10” with a stocky build and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Denver Police Department. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

 

