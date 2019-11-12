DENVER (CBS4)– A proposal before Denver’s City Council would allow patrons to leave a restaurant with an alcoholic beverage during special events. That proposal will be debated in Tuesday night’s regularly-scheduled council meeting.
The measure would allow for drinking alcohol from different establishments in pre-determined common areas such as the Santa Fe Arts District where the streets are closed to traffic. The ordinance would allow customers to enjoy their beverage out of the confines of certain businesses.
Many businesses lose customers during special events like Oktoberfest, where outdoor consumption is allowed.
The proposal calls for a five-year pilot program in Denver. A public hearing is required for all applicants. If adopted, the pilot program would begin next spring.
