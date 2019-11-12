DENVER (CBS4) – After officially reaching only 24 degrees in Denver on Monday, afternoon temperatures will be about 35 degrees warmer on Tuesday. Sunshine will also cover the entire state.
The same storm responsible for the frigid weather also brought 1.2 inches of snow. Denver’s snow total for the season is now 13.3 inches which is nearly a half foot above normal through this point in the season.
The next chance for any snow in Colorado will arrive this upcoming weekend.
Minor accumulation is possible in the mountains and the metro area will likely see a light rain/snow mix late Saturday followed by light snow that should end before daybreak on Sunday.
The CBS4 Weather Team is also tracking a potential storm system for the middle of next week that could finally bring significant snow back to the mountains. It has now been a couple weeks since a storm has managed to bring more than 1-2 inches of snow to the mountains. And for the San Juan mountains in southwest Colorado, it has been even longer. Snowpack in the San Juan’s is now around 25% of normal for the second week in November.
