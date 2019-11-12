  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After officially reaching only 24 degrees in Denver on Monday, afternoon temperatures will be about 35 degrees warmer on Tuesday. Sunshine will also cover the entire state.

(source: CBS)

The same storm responsible for the frigid weather also brought 1.2 inches of snow. Denver’s snow total for the season is now 13.3 inches which is nearly a half foot above normal through this point in the season.

(source: CBS)

The next chance for any snow in Colorado will arrive this upcoming weekend.

 

Copter4 view of Denver on Tuesday morning.

Copter4 view of Denver on Tuesday morning. (credit: CBS)

Minor accumulation is possible in the mountains and the metro area will likely see a light rain/snow mix late Saturday followed by light snow that should end before daybreak on Sunday.

(source: CBS)

The CBS4 Weather Team is also tracking a potential storm system for the middle of next week that could finally bring significant snow back to the mountains. It has now been a couple weeks since a storm has managed to bring more than 1-2 inches of snow to the mountains. And for the San Juan mountains in southwest Colorado, it has been even longer. Snowpack in the San Juan’s is now around 25% of normal for the second week in November.

(source: CBS)

Ashton Altieri

Comments