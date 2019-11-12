DENVER (CBS4) – Over the last ten years, tuition at public universities in Colorado has increased more than 65 percent. Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Higher Education unveiled a plan Tuesday to make college more affordable.
“This roadmap lays out ways we can lower costs while maintaining high standards. We must work together to help bring down college and community college costs, encourage innovation, and support the next generation of students,” said Polis.
The Roadmap to Containing College Costs and Making College Affordable outlines strategies to make higher education possible for all Coloradans. The state hopes to reduce cost and time-to-degree by expanding access to concurrent enrollment. College-bound students who earn credits in high school have already saved Colorado families millions of dollars.
CDHE also suggests providing debt relief for students and guidance with managing debt while transitioning into the workforce.
“The worst thing you can do for yourself or your family is attend college, but not graduate,” said Polis.
In the last five years, more than 66,000 students graduated from Colorado institutions with more than $1.5 billion in student loan debt. Many failed to graduate, but still incurred debt.
In the long term, CDHE will review system-wide designs and structures that make it difficult for institutions to cut costs. They’ll also work to address underlying issues that create a higher education system out of reach for many Coloradans.
Currently, 43 percent of Colorado’s adult population lacks education beyond high school. For the state to fill its workforce needs, all Coloradans must have access to affordable postsecondary education.
CDHE aims to reach 66 percent educational attainment by 2025. For more information, visit highered.colorado.gov
