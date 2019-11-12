DENVER (CBS4) – An Aurora school administrator facing charges for making threats against to another administrator has been found dead in Denver. Aurora Police confirmed that Tushar Rae was found dead on Monday.
Denver Police responded to the 5100 block of Hannibal Street in Denver on Monday around 9:30 a.m. A cause of death was not made immediately available from Denver’s coroner.
Rae, a Dean of Instruction at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, was arrested in April for making threats to his school principal with a gun. He was facing two charges of menacing and false imprisonment, unrelated to each other. His next appearance was scheduled for November 25th, according to the Arapahoe County court.
An affidavit stated that the principal of the school received a text from Rae with a picture of a gun and a text saying he was on the way to the building. When he arrived, he pulled out a gun behind a closed door and put it on a counter between them. He threatened to shoot her and two other administrative staff members. That threat led to a lockdown of the school. He was later arrested.
