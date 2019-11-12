Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The ACLU of Colorado has sued GEO, the contractor that operates the ICE facility in Aurora, over what they call a wrongful death of a legal permanent resident. The death happened in December 2017.
In the suit, the group alleges that Kamyar Samimi died in custody after being cut off from methadone he’d legally been taking for 20 years to combat opioid withdrawal. The ACLU of Colorado Legal Director, Mark Silverstein, called the order “medically unjustifiable,” saying it “precipitated the ugly and ultimately fatal consequences that ensued.”
An ACLU press release states that Samimi came to the United States as a student in 1976 and became a legal permanent resident in 1978. He worked as a mechanic and had three children. ICE agents arrested him at his Thornton home on November 17th. The release says he died two weeks later, on December 2nd.
