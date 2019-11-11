THONRTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are searching for two boys who ran away Monday night without coats or shoes. The boys were last seen around 7 p.m. near West 84th Avenue and Interstate 25.
Missing and Endangered Runaways, Ronnie Hernandez, 12, 5’6”, 150 Lbs, black hair, wearing black hoodie with white stripes, dark pants. Daniel Romeo, 13 (picture attached) 5’, 90 Lbs, brown hair, wearing white trash bag, neither has coat or shoes. If seen call police. pic.twitter.com/FdT10FiWod
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 12, 2019
The boys were identified as Ronnie Hernandez, 12, and Daniel Romeo, 13. Hernandez is 5’6″, 150 lbs. with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white stripes and dark pants.
Romeo is 5′, 90 lbs. with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white trash bag.
Anyone with information about the two boys should call 911.
