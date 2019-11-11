  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing Boys, Thornton, Thornton Police Department

THONRTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are searching for two boys who ran away Monday night without coats or shoes. The boys were last seen around 7 p.m. near West 84th Avenue and Interstate 25.

The boys were identified as Ronnie Hernandez, 12, and Daniel Romeo, 13. Hernandez is 5’6″, 150 lbs. with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white stripes and dark pants.

Romeo is 5′, 90 lbs. with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white trash bag.

Anyone with information about the two boys should call 911.

Comments