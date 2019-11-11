DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is training a new round of drivers in hopes of making progress on its driver shortage. The training began Monday morning for about 50 new rail and bus operators as well as mechanics.
RTD has been unable to attract and retain drivers. That has caused a disruption in service which has resulted in delays and cancellations over the past several months. Delays and cancellations have become a daily occurrence.
RELATED: No Refunds For Frustrated RTD Riders Amid Trip Cancellations, Delays
A survey released by RTD last week is an effort towards addressing a driver shortage that is causing trip delays and cancellations.
RTD says the agency has had to require many operators to work six-day weeks. That has caused some drivers to quit, on top of an already dwindling workforce. RTD hopes passengers can help decide which route the organization should take to balance staffing needs with a reliable service.
The survey also asks passengers how long they would be willing to wait for a bus or train.
Through Nov. 17, community members can provide feedback by:
- Completing a survey from RTD staff at select bus and light rail stations Nov. 11 -Nov. 14
- Completing a survey online at rtd-denver.com
- Submitting a comment through RTD’s social media platforms
Public comments will be presented to RTD’s Board of Directors at a study session on Nov. 21.
You must log in to post a comment.