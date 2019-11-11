Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A so-called “pot bus” went up in flames last week and a molotov cocktail was found inside. The investigation into what happened continues as well as the search for suspects.
Ryan Skidmore owns “Dab Space Station” a mobile cannabis party bus. He said in the middle of the night on Nov. 4, he woke up to flames outside his home in the Applewood neighborhood in Jefferson County.
The bus was on fire. Investigators later found the molotov cocktail inside.
Skidmore said he doesn’t know who would do this or why he was targeted. Nothing was stolen from inside the bus.
He said West Metro Fire Rescue continues to investigate the fire.
