AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on southbound I-225. Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
#TrafficAlert S/B I-225 traffic has been diverted to the E. Mississippi Ave exit ramp while officers investigate a veh vs ped crash.
Cars exiting the highway can use the entrance ramp to get right back on.
Plz drive w/ caution & follow officers directions.
No ETA for opening. pic.twitter.com/kNC9iI9tfh
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 12, 2019
Investigators said the person was hit just north of East Mississippi Avenue. The driver stayed at the scene. Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
The name of the pedestrian has not been released. It’s unclear why they were in the roadway when they were hit.
Southbound I-225 will be closed for several hours overnight while police investigate. Traffic is currently being diverted to the Mississippi Avenue exit.
You must log in to post a comment.