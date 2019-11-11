  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News, Deadly Crash, Interstate 225

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on southbound I-225. Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said the person was hit just north of East Mississippi Avenue. The driver stayed at the scene. Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released. It’s unclear why they were in the roadway when they were hit.

Southbound I-225 will be closed for several hours overnight while police investigate. Traffic is currently being diverted to the Mississippi Avenue exit.

Comments