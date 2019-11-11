  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Avalanche News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The NHL has suspended Columbus forward Nick Foligno for three games for a hit that leveled Colorado Avalanche forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. The Department of Player Safety announced the penalty for the Blue Jackets captain on Monday.

Nick Foligno

TORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 21: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets waits for a puck drop against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 21, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blue Jackets defeated the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Foligno dropped Bellemare with the open-ice hit with his elbow to Bellemare’s jaw at 17:15 of the second period Saturday. Foligno said he hadn’t intended to hurt Bellemare and “felt sick to my stomach when I saw that I hit him in the head.”

Foligno was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging.

DENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 18: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare #41 of the Vegas Golden Knights fights for the puck against Samuel Girard #49 of the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at the Pepsi Center on February 18, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 07: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare #41 of the Colorado Avalanche playts the Nashville Predators in the first period at the Pepsi Center on November 07, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He said he traded text messages with Bellemare after the game to make sure he was OK.

The NHL says the suspension will cost Foligno $88,709.67.

