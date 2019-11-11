JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Army National Guard say they’ve decided on a plan to remove pre-World War II munitions from the Green Mountain area.
The ordinances came from the Old Camp George West artillery range, which was located just north of Green Mountain.
“It is a concern, we’re usually on the path so not much of a problem there. But if we go bushwhacking it would be a concern,” said local resident Nancy Colligan.
Over the years visitors to the area have been greeted by signs warning people about old artillery shells. After years of public meetings and research officials have settled on a plan to finally get rid of them.
Experts will use GPS and advanced sensors to find the ordinances and remove them. The cost of the project will be $8,653.
“The cost seems like a big chunk of money, but if they can do that and have it done quickly, that would be nice,” said Colligan.
The Army and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment still want community input before they give the project the final green light. Public comment will be open until Nov. 30.
