



– A University of Colorado Cancer Center oncologist is described as one of the leading minds in lung cancer. Monday, he talked about marijuana and its components in relation to treatment. Who better to ask the questions than one of his patients.

They were recording an episode of a video series called “Hope With Answers.” The goal is to share important information with others battling the leading cancer killer in the U.S.

In a conference room at the CU Cancer Center there were lights, a camera and a candid discussion.

“We’re going to be talking about CBD, THC and marijuana,” explained Matt Arensdorf.

Arensdorf was quizzing his own oncologist, Dr. Ross Camidge. Arensdorf has been battling lung cancer since 2016.

“Thirty-two years old, 3-month-old baby, everything was perfect really,” Arensdorf explained back in 2018.

That was when he told CBS4 his story of vision problems and the discovery of tumors in his brain.

“Everything kind of comes crashing to a halt,” he said back then.

The nonsmoker had Stage 4 cancer that started in his lungs. After radiation and surgery, Arensdorf’s been on the same targeted therapy for 3 years.

On this day, he’s learning about the use of CBD.

“For me, there’s no doubt that it works on symptoms,” Dr. Camidge told Arensdorf.

But is it a treatment for lung cancer?

“There’s vanishingly little data to support that claim,” Camidge explained.

When asked about patients using medical marijuana he said, “Edibles is the way.”

But how much and how often?

“All of this is unknown and desperately in need of study,” said Camidge.

The recorded Q&A will end up on Hope With Answers, a series of on demand videos helping patients get information anytime.

Just as Arensdorf did, when it comes to marijuana, THC or CBD, Camidge encourages lung cancer patients to talk with their doctor before they try anything.