Filed Under:Lakewood News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one adult male suspect dead. The shooting happened after 11 a.m. Monday.

Lakewood police officer involved shooting

Copter4 flew over the home on S. Harlan Street where Lakewood police investigated an officer-involved shooting. (credit: CBS)

Police tweeted an update on the shooting in the 1500 block of S. Harlan Street. No officers were injured.

Lakewood police officer involved shooting

(credit: CBS)

It is unclear what happened leading up to the shooting. The suspect has not been identified.

Lakewood police officer involved shooting

(credit: CBS)

Comments