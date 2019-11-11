Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one adult male suspect dead. The shooting happened after 11 a.m. Monday.
Update 2 – One adult male suspect shot. Agents on scene performed CPR and medical treatment. Suspect transported to a local hospital but has since died. https://t.co/9X14vyquxh
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) November 11, 2019
BREAKING — Agent involved shooting, 1500 blk S Harlan St. All agents are uninjured. Please avoid area
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) November 11, 2019
Police tweeted an update on the shooting in the 1500 block of S. Harlan Street. No officers were injured.
It is unclear what happened leading up to the shooting. The suspect has not been identified.
