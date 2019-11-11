JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The snow along the Front Range is creating some issues for hikers. One ranger in Jefferson County is urging outdoor enthusiasts to stay off the trails that are muddy and icy.
The mud, snow and ice can make some hiking trails dangerous. The ranger posted about it and is seems to be frustrated that people are still using those trails.
“Ranger Jason” tweeted a picture of the trails on Sunday, before the latest snowfall, and posted, “current conditions on foothill Jeffco trails. Now if I could just convince the 500 visitors that I saw walking around mud and sliding on ice today to follow me on Twitter, they would know better.”
Last week, Jefferson County closed at least seven trails for muddy conditions. People on the closed trails were cited with warnings and fines up to $150 for ignoring the closures.
