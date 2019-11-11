



– Longmont police are teaming up with a mother and son to ask for help finding a hit-and-run driver. According to police, the hit-and-run crash happened right after 6 p.m. last Thursday at Main Street and Mountain View Avenue.

Susanne Albillar, who was stopped at the intersection with her son, Zeik, now has a long list of injuries. While speaking with CBS4 Sunday, she said doctors diagnosed her with a concussion and minor brain bleed. Albillar also had many visible cuts and bruises.

“I’m the one that takes care of people and helps people out,” Albillar said. “Now, I’m here needing the help and it shouldn’t be like this. These people need to pay for what they did.”

The incident happened while Albillar and her son were heading to a family member’s house for dinner on Thursday. While stopped at a red light, an SUV plowed into the back of the car.

“My glasses flew off my head because he hit us real hard,” said Zeik Albillar. “I just couldn’t see anything.”

Susanne tells CBS4 she didn’t expect what happened next.

“I did see the car pull over like they were going to help us. They pulled to the side and then they just stopped for a minute and took off,” she said.

Longmont police say they’re now looking for a dark-colored SUV with heavy front end damage.

Albillar’s car, on the other hand, is totaled, leaving her and Zeik, who is epileptic and unable to drive, without transportation.

“He counts on me to take him to work during the week… you left us with nothing,” Albillar said. “If you’re watching, you’re a coward. You left us with nothing.”

Albillar tells CBS4 she just wants to go back to working her two jobs as a school kitchen manager and server, but for now, she’s stuck at home.

“I work to be there to help people,” she said. “That’s what’s making me so emotional is having to count on people to take care of me now.”

Albillar said her insurance will likely cover some of the medical bills, but will not cover a new car.

LINK: Susanne Albillar GoFundMe