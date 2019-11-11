  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:18th Avenue, Denver News, Emerson Place


DENVER (CBS4) – More than a year later, the developer of a construction site which caught fire plans to rebuild. The devastating fire killed two construction workers at 18th Avenue and Emerson Place.

(credit: CBS)

The fire started in March of 2018 at the Emerson Place Apartments.

(credit: CBS)

Six other people were hurt.

(credit: CBS)

The developer tells CBS4 he plans to rebuild an apartment complex at the site. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire has never been determined.

