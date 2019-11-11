Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – More than a year later, the developer of a construction site which caught fire plans to rebuild. The devastating fire killed two construction workers at 18th Avenue and Emerson Place.
The fire started in March of 2018 at the Emerson Place Apartments.
Six other people were hurt.
The developer tells CBS4 he plans to rebuild an apartment complex at the site. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire has never been determined.
