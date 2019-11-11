DENVER (CBS4) – The most recent snow to hit Denver and the Front Range causing a messy Monday morning commute was the fifth snow event in the metro area so far this season. That’s unusual.
Snow totals were minor on Monday with amounts ranging from 0.5″ to 4.0″. The highest amounts were found in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties.
Amounts were generally lower away from the foothills.
As of early Monday morning the official snow total for Denver was 0.8 inches. That total should eventually be revised higher but even that number is enough to bring our snow total for the season so far to 13.3 inches. That’s more than 5 inches above normal. Usually we see only about 8 inches of snow in Denver through November 11.
Another storm system could bring snow back to Colorado on Wednesday but any snow with that storm will be limited to just the mountains. It won’t be much, but the mountains will take whatever they can get. The last few storms have mainly brought snow only to lower elevations. Mountain snowpack, while still healthy for most mountain areas north of Highway 50, continues to drop.
