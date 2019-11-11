  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer
Denver Broncos News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Rookie quarterback Drew Lock will begin practicing this week for the Denver Broncos. Lock, who was a second-round draft pick earlier this year, has been on injured reserve after suffering a thumb injury in the preseason.

Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos rolls out of the pocket against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter during a preseason National Football League game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Once Lock begins practice, the Broncos will have 21 days to determine whether or not they will bring him off injured reserve.

(credit: CBS)

Per NFL guidelines, the Broncos are able to bring two players off of IR. John Elway hinted earlier in the year that the Broncos will bring wide receiver Tim Patrick off IR, leaving one open spot which could conceivably go to Lock. Vic Fangio said on Monday that Patrick will continue practicing this week and that the Broncos will make a decision on activating him later in the week.

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 01: Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass in the first half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 1, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

When asked what he wants to see from Lock in practice Fangio said simply, “Good quarterback play,” and also said that Fangio will know what that is when he sees it.

credit: CBS

If the Broncos do decide to bring Lock off of the IR, he would have to be on the 53-man roster by the Broncos game against the Texans on Dec. 8.

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 01: Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos tries to avoid pressure in the first half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 1, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Broncos return to action this Sunday when they visit the Minnesota Vikings. Brandon Allen will be the starting quarterback for that game.

