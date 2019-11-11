ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Rookie quarterback Drew Lock will begin practicing this week for the Denver Broncos. Lock, who was a second-round draft pick earlier this year, has been on injured reserve after suffering a thumb injury in the preseason.

Once Lock begins practice, the Broncos will have 21 days to determine whether or not they will bring him off injured reserve.

Per NFL guidelines, the Broncos are able to bring two players off of IR. John Elway hinted earlier in the year that the Broncos will bring wide receiver Tim Patrick off IR, leaving one open spot which could conceivably go to Lock. Vic Fangio said on Monday that Patrick will continue practicing this week and that the Broncos will make a decision on activating him later in the week.

When asked what he wants to see from Lock in practice Fangio said simply, “Good quarterback play,” and also said that Fangio will know what that is when he sees it.

If the Broncos do decide to bring Lock off of the IR, he would have to be on the 53-man roster by the Broncos game against the Texans on Dec. 8.

The Broncos return to action this Sunday when they visit the Minnesota Vikings. Brandon Allen will be the starting quarterback for that game.