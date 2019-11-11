Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman is accused of stealing a police car and crashing it in front of a hospital in Colorado Springs. Crystal Grondahl was taken into custody Saturday night.
Police say they were investigating a disturbance involving Grondahl on North Nevada Avenue, near Garden of the Gods Road, when she jumped into a patrol car and sped off. She drove more than two miles before crashing in front of Penrose Hospital.
Police aren’t sure how Grondahl crashed the car — but say there was no damage to other vehicles or private property.
Investigators say Grondahl was still inside the crushed cruiser when officers got there, and tried to run when she saw police but it didn’t take long for them to catch her.
