Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – State officials broke ground for the future site of the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial. They gathered at Liberty Park on Veterans Day across the street from the State Capitol building at 14th Avenue between Lincoln Street and Broadway.
DENVER (CBS4) – State officials broke ground for the future site of the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial. They gathered at Liberty Park on Veterans Day across the street from the State Capitol building at 14th Avenue between Lincoln Street and Broadway.
The goal of the memorial is to offer a place to pay tribute and reflect on the sacrifices made by Colorado’s fallen soldiers.
Gov. Jared Polis was joined by the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial Fund and Colorado Gold Star families.
The governor read the names of fallen soldiers during the ceremony.
“This memorial will serve as one of the most moving monuments in Lincoln Park, an enduring symbol of the sacrifice and service of so many Coloradans,” said Polis.
The memorial was made possible by a law signed in 2007 by then-Gov. Bill Ritter. It will open on Memorial Day weekend of 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.