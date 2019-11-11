(CBS4) – As the Denver Broncos return from their week off, several questions remain on the forefront. How long will Brandon Allen stay as the starting quarterback? When will Drew Lock see the field? Can Denver get back into the playoff picture? But one former Broncos executive believes the team should spend the second half of the season solidifying its identity.

“Looking from the outside in, it just seems like right now since Mr. Bowlen (former Broncos owner Pat Bowlen) had stepped away and now passed, that there’s kind of been a loss of identity,” said former Broncos General Manager Ted Sundquist.

“There was stability at the top of the organization. There was the Bronco way of doing things. There was an understanding — from the grounds crew to the video guys, to the guys in sports medicine, to the guys up in the scouting department where I was at, to the coaching staff — that every day that you walked into Dove Valley, it was about winning a Super Bowl championship.”

Sundquist grew up within the Broncos organization working with the team from 1992-2008. He started as a Player Personnel Assistant and was promoted as the team’s General Manager from 2002-2008. During his time in Denver he won two Super Bowls titles and advanced to the AFC Championship Game in 2005 with longtime head coach Mike Shanahan.

Since winning Super Bowl 50, Denver has struggled to find the right formula on the field. The team has a 23-34 record and hired three different head coaches in four years. Sundquist believes the quickest way of getting the franchise back on track is by identifying the type of team they want to become.

“If they can find that identity and find some stability, and regain that confidence in one another, all the noise on the outside, if you can shut out, you can overcome that. But right now, the noise is affecting how decisions are made,” Sundquist said.

One of the main decisions left on the table is finding out whether Drew Lock is the future quarterback of the franchise or if Brandon Allen can continue his success as the team’s starter.

“There’s a little bit of a flip of the coin there,” Sundquist said. “You need to find out what you’ve got so that you don’t go into a 2020 draft going, okay, did we miss on Lock? Do we need to draft another quarterback? Answer some of these questions. Use these next couple of weeks to find out those answers and let the team get comfortable and build some confidence.

“Otherwise, probably the best thing to do would be ‘Can Brandon Allen be a No. 1 or a No. 2 next year? Let’s see what he can do with the team and then let Lock come in into camp next year and have kind of a mulligan,'” Sundquist said.

The Broncos will come return from the bye week against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 17.