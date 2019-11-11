WATKINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash between a school bus and a pickup truck Monday afternoon. Troopers were called to the intersection of Interstate 70 and Powhaton Road just after 3:30 p.m.
The bus was carrying 56 students from Vista PEAK Preparatory. The bus driver and students on board were not hurt, according to Aurora Public Schools. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
According to the school district, 41 of the students boarded a replacement bus which took them to their designated stops. The parents/guardians of the 15 remaining students picked them up at the nearby fire station in the Foxridge Farm subdivision.
Investigators said the pickup truck may have run a stop sign and hit the bus, which was driving northbound on Powhaton Rd. It’s unclear if the driver of the pickup truck will face charges.
You must log in to post a comment.