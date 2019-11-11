



– Aurora police released body camera video Monday of an officer-involved shooting last month. It started with a disturbance outside an apartment building near East 14th Avenue and North Akron Street on Oct. 20.

While officers were responding to the call, Denver Police Dispatch notified the Aurora Police Dispatch Center that their “Shot Spotter” had just picked up shots fired in the area.

When an officer arrived, he encountered people running toward him screaming, “A guy has a big gun,” and, “There’s somebody with a gun.”

At the same time, police said the officer saw a man holding a rifle and immediately ordered him to drop the weapon.

“The officer made the decision to discharge his weapon, striking the suspect who then jumped into a garden level apartment window,” said Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe.

Moments after the officer opened fire, several people ran out of the apartment complex. Police searched the complex and found an AR-15 rifle and a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is currently in serious condition. Investigators say it’s unclear if the man was shot by police outside the complex or if he was shot before police arrived. Three other people were also taken to the hospital for injuries from the large disturbance.

The officer who opened fire has worked for the Aurora Police Department for about eighteen months. He will be placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Aurora Police Department, Denver Police Department and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Agent T. Fredericksen at (303) 739-6106.