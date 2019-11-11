AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Construction begins this week on a 60-unit complex that will provide permanent supportive housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. The Veterans Renaissance Apartments at Fitzsimons will be located at East 17th Avenue and Peoria Street in Aurora, on the Anschutz Campus.
“We are honored to be able to provide 60 additional units of supportive affordable housing for our Veterans in Colorado,” said John Parvensky, President/CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “For those who have served our country, it is shameful that this country doesn’t always provide them stable housing options when they return.
The four-story building will feature 56 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units, all with full kitchens and bathrooms.
“The high ceilings and large windows will create a sense of openness and light for the residents,” officials stated. “On-site amenities will include property and case management, laundry facilities, TV room, computer lab, community kitchen, medical exam room, and community space designed with a focus on community and natural light. Outdoor amenities include onsite parking, enclosed bike parking, an outdoor gathering space with grills, a dog run, a nature path, and an outdoor exercise area.”
The project is set for completion by December 2020.
