New Aurora Police Officer Body Cam Video Released From Oct. 20 ShootingPolice in Aurora released video of a shooting which started as a disturbance at 14th Avenue and Akron Street.

4 minutes ago

Molotov Cocktail Found Inside Burned Pot BusA so-called "pot bus" went up in flames last week and a molotov cocktail was found inside. The investigation into what happened continues as well as the search for suspects.

15 minutes ago

Veteran's Painting Goes Missing On Way To Grandson's Aurora HomeA porch pirate has stolen a priceless piece of an Aurora man’s family history, and he’s now asking for the community to keep an eye out for the piece of art.

22 minutes ago

Former Patient, Veteran Now A Leader At Brain Health InstituteMilitary veterans struggling with traumatic brain injuries can get care at the Marcus Institute for Brain Health at CU Anschutz.

46 minutes ago

Gov. Jared Polis Helps Break Ground For Colorado Fallen Heroes MemorialState officials broke ground for the future site of the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial.

49 minutes ago

Denver Barbers Offer Free Haircuts To Veterans To Offer ThanksSome barber shops in Denver joined forces on Veterans Day to give those who have served our country free haircuts.

53 minutes ago