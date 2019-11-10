



Students at STRIVE Prep Ruby Hill got to take a break from classes and participate in a special crossover musical experience. The Colorado I Have A Dream Foundation brought in special guests to help inspire the students.

“I was like, ‘Wow! This is so interesting!” exclaimed 5th Grader Camila Reyes after watching the musical performance by local ensemble Spinphony.

“What I loved was that they include Mozart and pop music.”

Spinphony takes classical works and blends them with modern music.

“I love inspiring the children,” said Brett Omara, founder of Spinphony,

The ensemble is made up of four musicians playing violin, cello and a five-string violin—that was 5th grader Emmanuel Cabral’s favorite instrument.

“Because it sounds more calm,” he observed.

Emmanuel loves video games and one day wants to help create them. He also enjoyed the concert.

“I like how they were playing like rock, but in a classic music,” he said.

The concert was made possible by the nonprofit Colorado I Have a Dream Foundation.

“We believe that if students have access to resources they will be able to achieve their dreams,” said President/CEO Kimberlee Sia.

“We hope that this shows our students that if they truly have a dream for music, there’s different ways to achieve that,” said Sia.

Camila hopes to be a teacher when she grows up, and may have also been inspired to be a musician too.

“I would like to play the violin or the piano because they seem really cool and I think I could learn them,” she said.

The Colorado I Have a Dream Foundation was founded in 1988 and originally helped provide support for a handful of students, following them from Kindergarten through to their careers.

In 2014, they partnered with STRIVE Prep Ruby Hill and STRIVE Prep Federal and now provide that same support to 800 students where 95% of the families qualify for free and reduced lunches.

They rely 100% on private donations and grants. Their annual Colorado “I Have A Dream” Foundation Gala is Nov.13 at the Denver Center for Performing Arts Seawell Ballroom.

LINKS: Colorado I Have A Dream Foundation | STRIVE Prep Ruby Hill