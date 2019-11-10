Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of volunteers are helping community members across the Denver metro area. It’s part of a three-day annual “Weekend of Action.”
Protect Our Town, a local nonprofit, organized the event.
The goal is to complete more than 100 community projects serving 50 other local nonprofits. The projects could positively affect thousands of people in need.
“We are sending the message that if you get involved, if you volunteer, you’ll feel good, by doing good you feel good,” said Amy Becker, a spokeswoman for Protect Our Town.
Projects ranged from creating toiletry bags for homeless people to making holiday cards to be sent to troops overseas.
