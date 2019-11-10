Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say the driver of a Ford F-350 died after colliding with a Geo Metro early Sunday morning. The crash happened at Wadsworth Boulevard and Florida Avenue.
Witnesses tell police the truck was driving at a high rate of speed and ran a red light. The two vehicles collided.
The truck ended up in a homeowner’s yard and hit a tree. The driver of the Geo Metro and four other people in the truck were taken to the hospital.
The truck driver, identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Kassera, died at the scene.
Investigators were still at the scene as of 9 a.m. Sunday. They say alcohol and speed are suspected factors.
