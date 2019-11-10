  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMNFL Football
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, Lakewood News, Lakewood Police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say the driver of a Ford F-350 died after colliding with a Geo Metro early Sunday morning. The crash happened at Wadsworth Boulevard and Florida Avenue.

Lakewood police respond to a deadly crash near Wadsworth Boulevard and Florida Avenue. (credit: CBS)

Witnesses tell police the truck was driving at a high rate of speed and ran a red light. The two vehicles collided.

The truck ended up in a homeowner’s yard and hit a tree. The driver of the Geo Metro and four other people in the truck were taken to the hospital.

(credit: CBS)

The truck driver, identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Kassera, died at the scene.

Investigators were still at the scene as of 9 a.m. Sunday. They say alcohol and speed are suspected factors.

Comments