DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front will move into northern Colorado by Sunday afternoon with gusty wind and much colder air. Clouds will rapidly increase behind the front and that will lead to some precipitation developing by sunset.
At this time we expect some drizzle or light rain showers that will turn into freezing drizzle as temperatures fall. Then overnight the light rain or drizzle should change over to all snow. Light snow is expected in the Denver area during the Monday morning drive.
In general this will be a 1-3 inch snow event for areas along and east of the Continental Divide. There could be a few places with slightly higher amounts, such as the foothills of Larimer County. We will also have some areas with little to no snow. Western and southwest Colorado will miss out on this weather maker.
Expect rapid clearing from north to south during the late morning hours on Monday with clear to mostly clear skies anticipated statewide by Tuesday. Warmer weather will return to Denver and eastern Colorado as well and it should last through the end of the week.
