COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A once-homeless veteran who survived a brutal attack two years ago in Colorado Springs got some help with his recovery on Saturday. Darrell Jackson and a service dog named Harley were paired.
The nonprofit Warriors in Recovery was behind the special gift. Jackson is a military veteran who was homeless.
He suffered a brain injury outside a restaurant where he worked. Someone or a group of people attacked him. Now, Jackson deals with balance problems and PTSD.
“Got service dog today. I just was attracted to her. Just like a magnet,” Jackson said.
Jackson will move into a new apartment on Tuesday. Harley, a 2-year-old Boxer mix, is alsmost finished with her training.
