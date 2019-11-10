  • CBS4On Air

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- An Arctic air-mass with sub-freezing temperatures, strong winds and lots of moisture is barreling down across the Rockies and Great Plains. This surge will be covering Colorado Sunday night into Monday Morning bringing a big change for Veterans Day.

(Credit:CBS4)

The Front will bring in freezing drizzle late Sunday night changing over to all snow by Monday morning. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Front Range and adjacent plains. Primary concern is freezing drizzle, snow and strong winds.

(Credit:CBS4)

The Winter Weather Advisory extends into southern Colorado as well. For small snow amounts on top of possible ice.

(Credit: CBS4)

Temperatures will also be below freezing all day on Veterans Day. With the snow ending by late morning giving way to clearing skies by afternoon.

(Credit: CBS4)

