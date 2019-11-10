DENVER(CBS)- An Arctic air-mass with sub-freezing temperatures, strong winds and lots of moisture is barreling down across the Rockies and Great Plains. This surge will be covering Colorado Sunday night into Monday Morning bringing a big change for Veterans Day.
The Front will bring in freezing drizzle late Sunday night changing over to all snow by Monday morning. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Front Range and adjacent plains. Primary concern is freezing drizzle, snow and strong winds.
The Winter Weather Advisory extends into southern Colorado as well. For small snow amounts on top of possible ice.
Temperatures will also be below freezing all day on Veterans Day. With the snow ending by late morning giving way to clearing skies by afternoon.
