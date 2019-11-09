



It’s the year 2119 as imagined by well-known Denver artist, Thomas “Detour” Evans. His new art exhibit in Denver is set in a futuristic and interactive environment.

“It sort of tells a story,” he said of his new art exhibit that opened Friday night.

The brightly colored and vivid exhibit at the RedLine Contemporary Art Center is based on a future jazz band Detour invented called “5 Pointers.” They’re named after the neighborhood where he launched his vibrant career.

“I do a lot of murals, I do a lot of traditional work,” Detour told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann, “but I wanted to create a space that was immersive where people can come in and get wrapped around this energy or this environment I built.”

It is an abstract and interactive space that shares the band’s story through paintings, unique music, and a collection of memorabilia that bridges the gap in time.

“I have a hover board as well on the side,” Detour said of the electric motorcycle on display. “These will be like the new scooters of the future.”

Detour’s creation, which took about a year to complete, also incorporates important social issues of today.

“Like gentrification, displacement, environment, climate change,” he said.

Opening night sold out, but Detour said his 5 Pointers exhibit is open until early January. Through the next few weeks, there will be multiple performances and artist talks to create an experience for the audience to engage in conversation.

“It’s like something where I want people to come in and have a different experience than the next person,” he said. “I want people to have fun. I want visitors to come and leave with sort of this idea of what’s possible.”

Detour will host a stand-alone artist talk on Nov. 13. Red Bull Presents: Detour’s 5 Pointers is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Additional information and the full schedule of performances and artist talks is available at redbull.com/detours5pointers.