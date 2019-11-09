Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police and RTD officials confirm to CBS4 a bus driver was assaulted on Thursday. Police say the driver fought off two juvenile attackers.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police and RTD officials confirm to CBS4 a bus driver was assaulted on Thursday. Police say the driver fought off two juvenile attackers.
It happened just after noon at Havana Street and Bayaud Avenue.
The driver suffered stab wounds and was taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how the driver is doing.
The two juveniles were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It’s not clear if anyone faces charges.
RTD says they are investigating and will review video camera recordings.
RELATED: No Refunds For Frustrated RTD Riders Amid Trip Cancellations, Delays
You must log in to post a comment.