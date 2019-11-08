  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel
Breckenridge News, Breckenridge Police, Colorado News, Homicide

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a fight and shooting Wednesday night in the small resort mountain town of Breckenridge. Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 Block of Grandview Drive just before 10 p.m.

Brendan Rye (credit: Breckenridge Police Department)

The man who died has been identified as 29-year-old Brendan Rye of Florida. Investigators said Rye had significant injures, but did not appear to have been shot.

Police also found a 35-year-old man from Breckenridge with a gunshot wound to his leg. A third person, the one who reported the call, was not hurt.

Police say the shooting began after a fight. Investigators say no charges have been filed and no one is currently in custody.

Both victims were initially taken to Summit Medical Center. The 29-year-old was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood, where he died from his injuries. The 35-year-old’s injuries are not life-threatening.

