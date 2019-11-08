AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– People living in Aurora still don’t know who will be their next mayor. Even though Tuesday was Election Day, there is still some confusion with the ballots.

On Thursday evening, the Secretary of State’s Office declared Mike Coffman the unofficial winner. The former Republican Congressman has a narrow lead over Omar Montgomery, the former president of the Aurora NAACP.

The difference is 281 votes. On Friday, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold tweeted about 828 replacement ballots that remain in question. Griswold blamed the U.S. Postal Service.

“The bottom line is that the Post Office understood that they had a problem on Election Day. They called all their carriers to come back for an emergency, pickup these ballots and send them out, but they failed to notify us,” said Griswold.

The Post Office said it is not uncommon for replacement ballots to go out at the last minute and that carriers do work overtime on election days.

The U.S. Postal Service released this statement: All ballots — including replacement ballots — are printed and mailed by an out-of-state vendor. Due to this process, it is not uncommon for the Postal Service to handle replacement ballots through the election period.

On Tuesday, Colorado letter carriers received 838 replacement ballots. Letter carriers then ensured the replacement ballots were delivered before the polls closed through special runs. We are proud of the work our employees displayed through the election process.

We continue to work with election officials to generate processes for last-minute, replacement ballot requests.