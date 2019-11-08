LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on 6th Avenue just east of Wadsworth Boulevard. It happened around 6:50 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes.
Officers say a man was hit by a driver and died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Westbound lanes are currently closed and traffic is being diverted from westbound 6th Avenue to northbound Wadsworth Avenue. The closure is expected to last several hours.
HWY 6th Ave WB Closed at Wadsworth. Please seek alternate routes while we investigate this auto/pedestrian crash. Traffic backed up to Federal. Unknown time for reopening @ColoradoDOT @CSP_News
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) November 9, 2019
Investigators say it’s unclear why the man was in the road when he was hit. His name has not been released.
You must log in to post a comment.