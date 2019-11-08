



– A day after hearing from Krystal Lee, who testified that Patrick Frazee murdered Kelsey Berreth, Lee’s father took the stand.

Sydney Kenney said his daughter was at her home in Idaho for a family dinner on Thanksgiving 2018 — the day prosecutors believe Berreth was murdered in her Woodland Park home in Colorado.

“I remember that she was really soft-hearted,” the Colorado Springs Gazette quoted Sydney Kenney as saying. Frazee’s defense team objected and the judge told the jury to disregard the statement.

Sydney Kenney was asked if he was aware of his daughter’s relationship with Frazee.

He said he remembered Frazee from eight to 10 years ago, saying, “I told her I didn’t think that I liked him based on what she told me about him.”

On Thursday, Lee told the court she did not kill Berreth, but said Frazee asked her to. She said he claimed Berreth was being abusive to their young daughter. There has been no proof of that.

Lee said the murder took place at Berreth’s condominium. She said helped clean up the crime scene, at Frazee’s request.

“Krystal Lee says that when she walked into Kelsey Berreth’s town home, she saw blood everywhere. … She was cleaning up this massive crime scene,” CBS affiliate KKTV reporter Ashley Franco reported Friday.

“[Lee] said she grabbed several blood-spattered items from Berreth’s home to be burned, including a stuffed animal, children’s building blocks and what she thought was a Bible,” CBS News quoted the Gazette as reporting. “She also testified that Frazee and Berreth’s baby daughter was in the home when the blindfolded mother was bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat.”

Friday morning, K-9 handlers testified a trained dog picked up the scent of human decomposition at that condo. The same scent also was found by another dog in a barn that Frazee rented.

Lee said Frazee put Berreth’s body in a metal trough and burned it. Lee said she left to go back to Idaho while the fire was still burning.

Along the way, Lee said she sent text messages to Berreth’s mother and employer from Berreth’s phone. Lee pleaded guilty to evidence tampering, saying she took Berreth’s phone to Idaho — at Frazee’s request — to make it look like Berreth had left the state.

On Thursday, Frazee’s attorney attacked Lee’s testimony — saying she had every reason to lie to get plea deal for zero to three years. If convicted of attempted murder. Without making a deal, she could been sentenced to more than 150 years.

Frazee has entered a not guilty plea to charges of first-degree murder, solicitation to commit murder and tampering with a body. He faces life in prison if convicted.