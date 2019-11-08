Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A new bell stands at the VA Hospital in Aurora. The honor bell is actually a prototype of the 1,000 pound bronze bell that tolls for Colorado veterans at military burial honors.
The honor bell will be on permanent display at the hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus.
The bell represents all branches of the U.S. military with the slogan, “Forged from honor.”
Sam Wells designed and built the bell. He’s an Eagle Scout candidate from Westminster.
You must log in to post a comment.