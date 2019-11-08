



— A shelter dog from Oklahoma has a new family in Colorado — thanks to the Dumb Friends League. “Homer” is the 5,000th dog from the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter in Oklahoma to be adopted here.

Homer arrived at the Buddy Center in Castle Rock on Wednesday, after being transported by the from the Oklahoma shelter by their Ride to Rescue vehicle, and was welcomed with a special treat.

“Every Wednesday since June 2016, 25 to 30 dogs and puppies are loaded onto the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter’s (PAAS) Ride to Rescue vehicle and transported to the Dumb Friends League Buddy Center in Castle Rock,” shelter officials said.

Just two days after arriving in Colorado, Homer went home with his new family!

“Most dogs are available for adoption within days of arriving at the Buddy Center and typically wait less than six days to find new families,” DFL officials stated. “In Colorado, there are times supply does not meet demand for adoptable dogs, while shelters in Oklahoma often have limited resources and more dogs than adopters.”

DFL officials say the partnership with PAAS “helps dogs that may otherwise spend years waiting for forever homes and fills the need to provide adoptable dogs for Coloradans looking for a new pet.”

Visit the Dumb Friend’s League website to see photos and learn more about the animals waiting to be adopted!