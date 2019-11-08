DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures along the Front Range will reach the 60s on Friday and 70s on Saturday. It will be the warmest weather the region has experienced since October 26.
Sunshine will also cover all of Colorado on Friday and Saturday so remember to apply plenty of sunrise if you’ll be skiing. Breckenridge and Copper Mountain both open Friday bringing the total number of ski areas open for the weekend to eight which may be a record for the second week in November.
The record high in Denver on Saturday is 76 degrees set on November 9, 1927. That record is safe but the metro area should climb within 5 degrees of the record.
Cooler weather will arrive on Sunday but highs will remain close to normal with 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. A cold front will bring a chance for freezing drizzle Sunday evening followed by light snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Snow accumulation should limited to just a couple inches in most areas but if the freezing rain manages to cause a thin layer of ice to develop before the snow falls, the Monday morning commute could be a quite a mess!
Very little accumulating snow will fall in the mountains on Monday but better chances for snow should arrive in the high country next Wednesday.
