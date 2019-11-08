



— Nearly two dozen children had their adoptions finalized Friday — and get to go home with their forever families just in time for the holidays!

We talked to the Hoag family. They have been fostering Lucas for 828 days — since he was just two months old.

“We’re so excited for this. We hope that more families will consider this. We think that it’s a really important way to care for our communities and care for our neighbors,” Nathan Hoag told CBS4.

This comes as Denver celebrates its 15th annual Adoption Day, where the courts and communities come together to finalize as many adoptions as they can.

A total of 73 children have been adopted in Denver County in 2019, including those adoptions finalized on Friday, officials said.

“When these special children officially become part of their adoptive families, they receive the sense of security they have always deserved,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “The commitment their parents are making today is life-changing, a gift to their children and our city.”

“Every child deserves to be supported, safe, and well,” stated DHS Executive Director Don Mares. “I thank all of our adoptive parents for their exceptional love and generosity for Denver’s children. To others who would consider following their example, we’d love to hear from you. Providing a safe, stable home for a child in need is one of life’s greatest rewards.”

Denver Adoption Day is part of National Adoption Day, which honors adoptive families and raises awareness of the 125,000 children across the country in need of safe, supportive adoptive homes.

Colorado still has 433 children currently awaiting adoption, including 11 in Denver. DHS welcomes families of all types, including married and unmarried couples, single mothers and fathers, same-sex couples, and couples of every race, religion and income level.

Denver-area families who are interested in learning more about adopting or fostering children through DHS may call 720-944-4DHS (4347) for more information or visit www.denvergov.org/fostercare.