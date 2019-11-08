Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens rallied in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program and Dreamers. Democratic congressional members representing Colorado, including Rep. Jason Crow and Rep. Diana DeGette, were at the rally.
They gathered outside the City County Building in Denver. The demonstrators say they want to show that Colorado supports immigrant and refugee residents.
Next week the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments challenging the decision from President Donald Trump’s administration to end the DACA program.
