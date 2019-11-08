DENVER (CBS4) – There’s no doubt that if you live or spend time along Colorado’s Front Range that you know about the ongoing struggle with air quality. Part of the problem deals with natural issues including temperature inversions and terrain that trap air across the region, but we also have to be mindful of a rapidly growing population which adds to the pollution problem.
While today’s technology allows air quality to be monitored through satellites it can be difficult to see the brown cloud from space. To try and better understand the link between air quality on the ground and what is observed from space NASA has funded a study that will involve citizen scientists taking air quality measurements from their own backyard.
The project is called CEAMS, which stands for Citzen Enabled Aerosol Measurements for Satellites and it will take place for 10 weeks during this fall and winter season. Participants will be provided with a small sampler to measure air quality in their backyards, giving scientists a better understanding of regional air quality and how it changes in both time and space.
Volunteers selected for this project will need a smartphone with Bluetooth capability, Wi-Fi, a sunny spot in the backyard, the ability to spend 10-15 minutes a week taking observations over the course of the campaign, and the ability to attend a training session.
CEAMS is being conducted by researchers at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. If you are interested in joining this study you can send an email to csu.ceams@gmail.com or visit csu-ceams.com for more information.
