AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have released body cam video that shows the confrontation between officers and Andrew Huff. Huff was shot by officers on Oct. 10 while they were investigating an assault.
Aurora police went to Huff’s home, located near Tower Road and Louisiana Avenue, on reports of a physical disturbance. Huff was standing by his truck, then ran into the home as officers approached and watched officers out the front window. The officer responding waved to Huff while another approached the front door. That’s when Huff disappeared from view.
According to police, Huff returned to the same window, this time holding a shotgun. That’s when one of the responding officers discharged their weapon. Officers fired several rounds at Huff. He was seriously injured, shot in the buttocks.
Huff’s parents insist their son thought a former roommate had come back to the home after an earlier fight.
