Today is free day at the Denver Zoo! Head out with the whole family and check out the newest animal exhibits. The park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.
denverzoo.org
If you’re already on the hunt for the holiday gifts, head to the Junior League of Denver’s Mile High Holiday Mart! Today through Sunday, browse one-of-a-kind merchants at the Gates Field House on the University of Denver Campus. Tickets start at $5.
On Saturday, local veterans will come together at the annual Denver Veterans Day Parade. It kicks off round 14th and Colfax at 10 a.m. Following the parade, join local military heroes for the Denver Veterans Day Festival at Civic Center Park. It’s free to attend.
denverveteransday.com
The Phantom of the Opera makes a triumphant return to Denver! Bigger and better than ever before, the musical features new set design, original costumes, and outstanding choreography! The show runs today through next Sunday. Tickets start at $35.
